2028 OL Derrick Green Jr. 'grateful' for Syracuse offer
This has been a summer to remember for 2028 offensive lineman Derrick Green Jr.
The Victor (CA) Valley athlete received his first offer from Louisville in late June, and has since piled on offers from Syracuse, Ole Miss and Sacramento State.
“It feels unreal to pickup offers like this right before my sophomore year,” Green said to The Juice Online. “It’s has always been my dream to be seen like this and I just thank God and my family for supporting me. I thank my late father as well for putting me in the position to succeed in this way and I feel like there’s many more to come and I’m ready for it.”
Green discusses his Syracuse offer
Though the Golden State prospect admittedly doesn’t know much about the Orange, being over 3,000 miles away, he is looking forward to learning more about the SU program and one day step on campus to see what it’s all about.
“I think that the Syracuse offer is a blessing,” Green said to The Juice Online. “I’m very excited and grateful to receive it and it could possibly be a school I look further into when it is time to commit.”
The offer came from assistant running backs coach Devin Redd.
“Me and Coach Redd had a good conversation before he offered me,” Green said. “He seemed very interested in me and he seemed interested in the things around me and not just me. Like him asking how my family was doing is an example of that and I love to get that from coaches.”
Green on what he looks for in a school
Though he’s got several more years to decide what school he’s going to attend, he knows what he’s looking for in a program.
First and foremost, he wants a place that can help him grow as both a football player and a person.
“I also of course want to go somewhere where I can have a fun and unforgettable experience at,” Green said.
Green's scouting report
His goal heading into this fall is to justify why four programs have already offered, and to show that these are the first group of many offers to come.
“I’m a very passionate player,” Green said. “When I’m out on the field I play like everything is on the line and as if it is my last. No matter who i’m going against, the field I’m on, or the jersey I’m wearing and I’m looking forward to proving that this fall.”
Green describes himself as an offensive lineman that is both patient and aggressive in pass blocking.
“Most of the time i’m going to find the right moment to strike,” Green said. “Once I get my hands on you it is most likely lights out from there. When it comes to run blocking I’m just going to do everything I can to make sure who ever has the ball has a clear path to score.”
