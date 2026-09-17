'Pleasantly Surprised': 2028 ATH Elijah Hill Recaps Syracuse Visit and New Offer

2028 ATH Elijah Hill is one of the most heavily recruited players in his class.

The defensive back/wide receiver for Gibsonia (PA) Pine-Richland holds over half a dozen offers, including from Pitt, Kent State, Miami (OH) and Akron.

His most recent comes from Syracuse after a visit to Central New York to take in the Orange’s matchup against Cal.

"Grateful for the opportunity and excited to go out every week and prove it,” Hill said to The Juice Online.

Hill reacts to his Syracuse offer

The offer came from Syracuse coach Dre Kates, and Hill said he appreciated the direct approach that Kates took with his recruitment.

“Very realistic coach,” Hill said. “Doesn’t sugarcoat the good or bad. Very down to earth and approachable.”

Aside from the offer, Kates and Hill discussed how Syracuse develops its players, and also how his recruitment would go with the Orange.

“We talked about information regarding the program,” Hill said. “(We also discussed) questions I should be asking when going on visits.”

Hill discusses the highlights of his trip

Hill said one of the top highlights of the trip was getting to see the Syracuse campus and hearing about the storied history of the buildings on campus.

Of course, that wasn’t the only highlight.

“(Another highlight was the) atmosphere of the game inside the Dome,” Hill said. “It’s newer, rapidly developing and has a good blend of school and sports.”

Hill talks about his recruitment

Though Syracuse ultimately lost the game to Cal, 21-18, Hill walked away with a positive impression of the Orange, especially for his first time being on campus.

Hill has gotten a lot of interest from other schools, but he said that one school is currently standing out to him.

“Really, Syracuse at the moment,” Hill said. “I was pleasantly surprised. It's all a new process so right now. I’m just learning all there is for the schools recruiting me.”

Hill plays for one of Pennsylvania's top teams

Pine-Richland is one of the top programs in the Keystone State, and the Rams are off to a 2-1 start to the year.

Though Hill is a two-way player, he’s being recruited on the defensive side of the ball.

Said Hill: “I’m being recruited as a coverage corner with good size and ball skills."

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