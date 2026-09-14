'Great People, Great Environment': 2028 ATH Julian Corry Breaks Down Syracuse Visit

In May, Syracuse was the first school to offer 2028 ATH Julian Corry.

Corry got a closer look at Central New York over the weekend for his first visit to campus, and the Burlington (NJ) City High two-sport athlete appreciated the opportunity.

“The visit was great,” Corry said to The Juice Online. “I enjoyed it. Great people. Great environment.”

Corry recaps SU visit

Though Syracuse ultimately lost to Cal, 21-18, there were several positives to take away from the game, including an impressive performance from the defense led by new defensive coordinator Vince Kehres.

Corry, who stands at 6 foot 8 and 205 pounds is being recruited as an ATH by Syracuse, and currently projects as an EDGE at the college level.

“The fans were into it,” Corry said. “I definitely can see myself playing in that atmosphere in the future.”

Corry gets to meet the SU staff

Corry said that the highlights of his trip included getting a tour of Syracuse’s facilities, and also speaking to the coaching staff more.

Among the coaches he met with included Fran Brown, Charles Watkins and Dyshawn Davis.

They spoke about how Syracuse can develop Corry into a better player and person both on and off the field.

“It made me look at Syracuse even higher than I already did,” Corry said.

Corry respects the NJ pipeline

Part of the reason why Corry thinks so highly of the Orange is what Brown’s staff has done to recruit New Jersey.

Brown is originally from Camden, and has earned a big time reputation as a recruiter in the Garden State during that time.

"As an NJ guy, I think it’s really cool that coach Brown recruits NJ the way he does,” Corry said. "He knows firsthand how good the football is in NJ and I’m excited to prove him right.”

Corry is awaiting his season debut

Corry’s Burlington team is off to a disappointing 0-3 start. He has been sidelined for all of those games because New Jersey rules force transfers to sit out the first four games with their new teams.

“I’m itching to come back and turn things around,” Corry said.

When he does, Burlington will be getting a force on the defensive line.

Said Corry: "I’m still relatively new to the position but I use my speed and length to my advantage."

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