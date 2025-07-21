2030 ATH Emanuel Woods II 'happy and blessed' for Syracuse offer
A word that could describe Emanuel Woods II is precocious.
The 2030 ATH made the most of his opportunity at the Top Dawg Middle School Showcase in Syracuse in June, earning wide receiver MVP Honors and coming away with his first offer from the Orange.
"I’m very happy and blessed to receive the offer," Woods said to The Juice Online, adding he was appreciative of the opportunity from the Syracuse coaching staff and RNRTop100 coach Allan Thomas.
A rare middle school offer
While it is rare for middle schoolers to earn collegiate offers, Woods has proven to be the exception to the rule.
It was topic that came up when he spoke with Syracuse coach Josh Gattis.
"Coach Gattis said it comes with an 'X' on your back now," Woods said. "To hold an offer as a class of 2030, it feels good."
Woods recaps his discussions with the Syracuse staff
Aside from Gattis, Woods got to meet many of the Syracuse coaches, including Fran Brown and Thomas Caporale.
"Coach Fran definitely cares about his players and my family loved that about him," Woods said. "Coach Cap is awesome. At camp, he told me to keep doing what I’m doing because the coaches were watching me."
The Mount Vernon (OH) Middle School wide receiver/defensive back also had a chance to learn more about the Syracuse program and its history from the coaches.
"Syracuse is a top program," Wood said. "Players go to the NFL."
That all led to a great first experience in Central New York, likely one many to come for Woods.
"The camp was fun," Woods said. "Being coached by the staff was big time, and just seeing how excited they were to be out there with us gave me motivation."
Woods earns an impressive nickname
Woods is a two-way player, but was offered on the offensive side of the ball.
He has been given the nickname "Middle School Jeremiah Smith" after the Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver. It is a huge compliment as Smith set an FBS freshman receiving record with 1,315 receiving yards to go with 15 touchdowns. Smith played a huge role in the Buckeyes capturing the National Championship.
Woods earned the moniker with his unique size and speed. As a seventh grader, he already stands at 6 feet.
Said Woods: "I am a big play receiver that loves the end zone."
