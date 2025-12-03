Four-star 2026 wide receiver signs with Syracuse

2026 wide receiver Amare Gough signed with Syracuse on Wednesday as the Orange landed another elite prospect to its class.

The Richmond (VA) Thomas Jefferson prospect is rated four-stars by 247 Sports and is the 37th ranked overall rated player at his position.

He committed to Syracuse in May, selecting the Orange over sheet of a dozen offers that included NC State, Minnesota, Boston College and Virginia Tech, among others.

Gough details why he committed to Syracuse

There were several key factors of why the Richmond (VA) Thomas Jefferson athlete pledged to the Orange.

"I chose Syracuse because of the great relationship I built with coach Myles White and the rest of the staff," Gough said to The Juice Online.

Gough visited Syracuse for its spring game in April, and that also weighed heavily in his decision.

"When I went up for the spring game it just felt like a place where I can play and develop," Gough said. "It felt like home."

Gough wants to make one thing clear to Syracuse

He has a clear message for Syracuse fans.

Said Gough: “You're getting a DAWG and I’m ready to work.”

Gough was also impressed by Syracuse’s first season under Fran Brown at the time he made his commitment. The Orange went 10-3 in his first season, and his stated goal has always been to compete for ACC and National Championships.

"They had a great season," Gough said. "I look forward to being a part of the team."

Gough is also a two-sport star, clocking a 4.4 in the 40M run, while also being a 55M dash state champion. In football, he plays on staying on the offensive side of the ball.

"I am more of a press man DB," Gough said. "For WR I am a deep threat kind of guy.”

Gough reacted to his Syracuse offer in 2024

Gough received his Syracuse offer in November 2024, and was excited to learn more about the school.

"I was excited and grateful," Gough said.

The offer came from defensive backs coach Omar Hales.

"He seems like a great guy," Gough said. "In addition to the offer, we talked about my story and how I’ve grown over the last year."

His Vikings team went 7-5 on the 2025 season and were knocked out of the VHSL playoffs by Armstrong in a tightly contested 20-13 loss.

