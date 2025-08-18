2026 DL Frederic Sainteus reacts to Syracuse offer: 'It's a big opportunity'
2026 defensive lineman Frederic Sainteus has seen his recruitment take off over the summer.
The Naples (FL) St. John Neumann Catholic star has been committed to Florida Atlantic since June, but has garnered Power 4 attention since then. In July, he received offers from Michigan State, Florida, Houston and Miami.
Another Power 4 to offer him last month was Syracuse, and Sainteus is interested in learning more about the program.
Sainteus discusses his Syracuse recruitment
"It's a big opportunity," Sainteus said to The Juice Online. "It's a big, big offer. I've been dreaming of that kind of offer. I'm very thankful."
His primary recruiter is Syracuse general manager Thomas Caporale, and Sainteus said the two formed an immediate connection.
"He was being so real with me," Sainteus said. "He wasn't like other coaches. He was straight up. I liked the way he spoke with me and kept pushing me for what I'm doing right now."
Sainteus said that Caporale complimented his style of play, and the one thing that stood out to him was that Sainteus never gives up on a play. They also discussed things away from the field, including Sainteus' background.
His family had to escape the violence in Haiti, and coming to the United States allowed Sainteus to flourish into an elite athlete.
Sainteus has SU high on his list
Sainteus thinks highly of the Orange, and has them in a lofty spot in his recruitment.
"They're in my top 5," Sainteus said. "They're a really huge program."
Sainteus says he's still committed to FAU, and plans to make a final decision by the middle of the upcoming season, and sign during the early period.
He has a strong idea of what he's looking for in a college.
The scouting report on Sainteus
"I'm looking for competition," Sainteus said. "I like to compete every day. I want to be around people who love football and hard work. And I want to go to a play where I'll win."
That is indicative of the way he plays on the field. He brings a cerebral approach to the game and is always observing patterns and making reads, but his main asset is his motor.
"I'm a player who doesn't give up on plays," Sainteus said. "As a lineman, people don't think a lineman won't chase you. Even if you're fast, I'm still going to chase you. No matter what, I have to finish."