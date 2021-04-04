Analysis: How Cole Swider Fits at Syracuse

Syracuse picked up a significant addition to its 2021-22 roster in transfer forward COle Swider. With the departure of Robert Braswell, Swider is a key piece for the Orange.

AS A HIGH SCHOOL PROSPECT

Cole Swider was a consensus top 50 prospect. He big time offers include Duke, Michigan, Syracuse, Texas, Villanova and Xavier. Swider took official visits to Duke, Syracuse, Villanova and Texas. Syracuse was among the schools that recruited him the hardest. He was considered a top 10 power forward in the 2018 recruiting cycle.

SCOUTING REPORT

Cole Swider is an elite shooter, but he is not just a shooter. Swider was a prolific three point shooter in high school and that translated to his time at Villanova. He shot over 40% from the outside last season. Swider, however, has other elements to his game. He can hit the mid-range shot, attack off the dribble and finish around the rim.

Swider has added 15 pounds of muscle to his frame with the Wildcats and is up to 225-pounds. That allows him to be physical inside, play in the post at times and also score through contact. His body type and strength could allow him to play in the middle of the zone if Syracuse elects to go small at times. Similar to how the Orange used Tyler Lydon. Swider has a better handle than most would think and is also a solid passing forward.

As a rebounder, Swider is not afraid to mix it up inside. He shows solid rebounding instincts, so his numbers on the boards should improve with a more consistent role. On a per 40 minutes basis, Swider averaged 12.9 points and six rebounds per game.

ROLE

Swider is expected to be a combo forward for Syracuse. He will play the majority of his minutes at the three, or small forward, position, but has the ability to play the four as well depending on how Syracuse changes its lineup. The difference between and three and a four is not substantial at Syracuse from a defensive standpoint.

Offensively, Syracuse will run plays to get Swider open looks from the outside. Similar to how it did for players such as Elijah Hughes, Tyler Lydon, etc. In addition, Swider will have the ball in his hands and take defenders off the dribble. His skill set and versatility allows the Orange to do a lot of things with the rotation.

BOTTOM LINE

Cole Swider is a very talented basketball player. He was a square peg trying to fit into a round hole at Villanova and yet was still productive. He comes to Syracuse where the system should be a better fit for his abilities, and that provides the potential for significant production. Syracuse is better with Cole Swider on the roster.