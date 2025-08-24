2028 DL Isaac Kalubi Lukuni calls Syracuse offer 'a blessing'
2028 defensive lineman Isaac Kalubi Lukuni hit a major milestone in his recruitment when he received his first offer from Syracuse earlier in August.
It was a momentous occasion for the Ontario native, whose stock will continue to rise after he transferred to Rabun (GA) Gap Nchoochee in the offseason from Canada.
"I look at my offer from Syracuse to be a blessing from God,” Lukuni said to The Juice Online. "He has helped me work hard throughout all this years and rewarding with such a great opportunity. All I can do is thank him and keep working hard.”
Lukuni discusses his SU recruitment
Lukuni received his offer from Syracuse assistant strength and conditioning coach Stack Williams.
"Coach stack is a great coach who takes time to evaluate players and sees potential in them,” Lukuni said. "I am happy he takes the time to look at us Canadian players since we have a lot of talent up here. Had a great time being on call with him.”
Aside from the offer, the two spoke about the rich history of Syracuse and the pipeline that the Orange has always had with the Great White North.
“They love Canadian players,” Lukuni said. "He told me he was excited to watch me play with Rabun Gap this upcoming fall.”
Syracuse has established a Canadian pipeline
Indeed, the Orange has had a long history of recruiting Canada. Most recently, Syracuse recruited, developed, and then sent offensive lineman Matt Bergeron to the NFL. He was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, but started as a little known recruit whose only Div. I offer was from the Orange.
"This tells me that Syracuse is a university who produces talent and takes their chances with Canadians,” Lukuni said. "They are one of the only universities who do recruit up here. This is a great opportunity for this country since it helps kids achieve there goals they’ve always wanted.”
That’s part of the reason why Lukuni was already so familiar with the Orange by the time he spoke with Williams.
Lukuni likes other things about SU
Aside from the football aspect of SU, he also knows about the academics.
"It offers great education for all students,” Lukuni said. "It is also very close to Canada which gives me easier access back and forth. I am extremely grateful to have received this opportunity and I want to thank the coaching staff for evaluating me.”
As a 6-foot-3, 290 pound athlete, Lukuni describes himself as a twitchy lineman who is also a good pass rusher.
Said Lukuni: "I am strong which helps me in the run game and also switch up my moves."
