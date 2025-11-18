2028 Virginia ATH has ‘memorable’ experience at Syracuse
2028 ATH Jack McCartney is a prospect from Virginia who is starting to garner high-major attention.
He’s hearing from schools like Virginia Tech and West Virginia, and more recently, visited Syracuse for the first time for its matchup against North Carolina.
The Nokesville (VA) Kettle Run tight end/defensive end got a chance to see campus up close and personal and take in a game day atmosphere at Syracuse with other recruits and likes what he saw.
McCartney enjoys his Syracuse visit
"I thought the program seemed so well run and organized,” McCartney said to The Juice Online. “Everyone was committed to achieving the same goal. Syracuse to me looked like a program that was very dedicated to winning and improving each day.”
He also had a chance to meet the coaching staff in person, including his primary recruiter, Alex Kelly. He said one of the top highlights of the trip was getting to see the tight ends warm up.
“(Coach Kelly and I) talked about things I can do to improve and goals I can set for myself in the offseason going into my junior year,” McCartney said. "I really appreciated him taking the time to have a meaningful conversation with me.”
McCartney learns more about Syracuse
McCartney didn’t know much about Syracuse prior to the visit, but now he knows a lot more, including head coach Fran Brown’s philosophy of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).
It’s a message that resonated with him and his family.
"My visit was a memorable experience and I can’t thank Syracuse enough for making me feel welcome,” McCartney said. "From talking to coaches to getting a feel of the campus, I honestly don’t think it could have gone better."
His team is primed for a deep playoff run
Kettle Run has had an exceptional season, going 10-1 so far. They are currently in the playoffs, with the Cougars winning their opening round matchup against Warrant County, 63-9.
His defensive line coach is his father, who also played defensive end at West Virginia.
"As a tight end, my goal is to be as versatile as possible, meaning I can block, catch, and do anything the offense asks of me,” McCartney said. "At defensive end, I work to set the edge and keep contain. I want to be known for disrupting the offense and playing with great technique and violence.”
