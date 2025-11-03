4 recruits react to their visits for Syracuse v. UNC
Syracuse hosted more than 40 recruits over the weekend for their penultimate home game of the season.
We caught up with four of them for their thoughts on their visits after they took in Syracuse v. UNC.
2028 QB AJ Chung
After receiving an offer from Syracuse in January, 2028 Winter Garden (FL) West Orange quarterback AJ Chung got his first look at Syracuse when he visited Central New York over the weekend to watch its matchup against North Carolina.
"The trip to Syracuse was great,” Chung said to The Juice Online. "The Dome was an awesome experience and being able to experience the facilities and campus was really nice.”
That all left Chung with a great impression during his first visit to SU as his recruitment begins to pick up.
"Definitely looking for more offers and opportunities before I really make a decision,” Chung said. "But the schools I have had the most contact with have been Syracuse, Virginia Tech, USF. But still being young in the recruitment process I don’t have a top list yet.”
2028 ATH Walker Hughes
The Woodstock (GA) Etowah wide receiver/defensive back also saw Syracuse for the first time, and got to see campus, check out the facilities, and be on the field for warm-ups.
"Overall my trip was good," Hughes said. "I enjoyed it. It’s nice up here."
One of his highlights was getting to catch up with coaches Devin Redd and Charles Watkins in person.
"The staff was really cool and welcoming giving it a home type of feeling," Hughes said.
2029 QB Zack Parker
Parker not only got to visit Syracuse for the first time this weekend, he also came away with his first college offer.
Among the coaches he got to meet with the most included Nunzio Campanile and Charles Watkins.
"I was super excited when coach broke the news that I was offered," Parker said. "I’ve always loved Syracuse."
It was certainly one of the highlights for Parker, who In his freshman season at Canton (GA) Cherokee High, threw for 1,259 yards and 10 touchdowns.
"The trip was great," Parker said. "The campus was super nice and all the facilities were top notch."
2028 DB Isaiah Reeves
Reeves visited with his brother, Elijah, and came away with his third college offer, adding to a list that also includes Coastal Carolina and Eastern Kentucky.
"It’s a blessing," Reeves said. "Syracuse gave me an opportunity, and I really appreciate them for that."
He also appreciated the opportunity to develop closer ties to the coaching staff.
"The trip was great," Reeves said. "We toured the facilities, met some of the coaches, and the whole experience was really positive."
