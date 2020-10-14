Pruitt a 'Fan of Everybody' as Syracuse Extends Offer

Syracuse recently extended an offer to 2022 Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech two way lineman Jackson Pruitt. Pruitt stars on both the offensive and defensive line at Cass Tech, and the Orange are looking at him as someone who could potentially play on either side of the ball. It was assistant Vince Reynolds who extended the offer to Pruitt.

"Coach Reynolds texted me and asked me to give him a call," Pruitt said. "So I called him and we had a conversion and he let me know that they offered me. I talked to coach Reynolds a couple times before. It was just building a relationship.

"I've been sending him my film and we've been talking back and forth. So just the other day, I guess, he decided to pull the trigger."

The 6-foot-5 two way lineman says the offer meant a lot.

"It was a good experience, (I was) excited," Pruitt said. "I was in the middle of practice when he kind of let me know. I got to celebrate with my teammates. Syracuse is a school that I've watched a lot, so it's a really good offer for me. I'm just really proud and was enjoying the moment.

"Coach Reynolds, he was just letting me know that I've improved a lot since last year. I think that's what caught him the most, my midseason film."

While Pruitt has spoken with coach Reynolds in the past, the two are still developing their relationship.

"My first time with me and coach Reynolds was last season," Pruitt said. " I think he came up to Cass to a practice and I got a chance to introduce myself. It was a short conversation. As time went on, one of my trainers at Rising Stars, he kind of got me connected with him. Just sent my film and my workouts and what I have going on. Just trying to get myself out there. So just small conversations with him and just talking to him."

Pruitt likes Syracuse and feels he would be a good fit within their offensive scheme.

"I know Syracuse is a very versatile offense," Pruitt said. "Their linemen move a lot and they're very physical as well. So I just think it's a really good offense for someone like me to go there and excel."

Pruitt added that he has 10 other offers, including Kentucky, Colorado, West Virginia, Akron, Bowling Green and others. Despite those opportunities, Pruitt is not in any rush to make a decision.

"I'm still just a fan of everybody," Pruitt said. "I'm still kind of getting used to the whole getting recruited thing. It's just a good experience for me. It's something I've always dreamed of. So getting a chance to learn new things about different schools. I never thought when I got to high school I would be talking to schools like Syracuse and stuff. So it's just been really a fulfillment of joy. Just feeling really good."