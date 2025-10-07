2029 lineman Jacob Reed 'honored' by Syracuse offer
A rapidly emerging 2029 northeast prospect is Wallingford (CT) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive lineman Jacob Reed.
He’s been drawing interest from schools like Clemson, Boston College, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, and also holds an offer from Syracuse that he received over the summer.
"I’m truly humbled and honored to receive an offer from Syracuse, especially as a freshman,” Reed said to The Juice Online. "I know I still have a lot of work to do to become the best player I can be, but this motivates me even more.”
Reed discusses Syracuse visit
Reed is no stranger to Syracuse. He visited over the summer to compete in Franchise Camp, and go to know the school, campus and program a lot better.
"When I attended Syracuse’s camp this summer, I was really impressed with the passion and energy the coaches brought to every drill,” Reed said. "Their professionalism and attention to detail really stood out to me, and I appreciated the opportunity to learn from them.”
Reed received the offer from Stack Williams, and he got to meet him in person at camp.
Reed talks about his relationship with the SU staff
"Coach Stack is incredibly loyal and dedicated to the Syracuse program, and he’s one of the most down to earth coaches I’ve met,” Reed said. "When we talked, he made me feel supported and seen, which meant a lot to me. I’ve been working hard at football since sixth grade, and it felt good to know that my effort was recognized by someone as respected as Coach Stack.”
Aside from the offer to come play at SU, they also talked about his dedication to the game, and how he’s continued to develop at Big Man Academy in Hartford, CT.
“It has been a huge part of my development,” Reed said. "It’s over an hour drive to get there, but my mom and I have made it work these past few years. That conversation with Coach Stack really motivated me, and I have a lot of respect for him.”
Reed is a versatile two-way player
At 15, Reed is already 6 foot 3 and 295 pounds. He’s a transfer to Choate Rosemary from Lawrence Academy. He appears on the interior offensive line at guard, but he’s also learning how to play center.
He’s also become a two-way player, appearing as a nose guard.
"Coaches have mentioned I could develop into a great center one day, but I’m happy to play wherever I can help the team,” Reed said. "I focus on having a strong foundation, driving defenders, and using my technique and strength, and I know there’s still a lot for me to learn. I’m grateful to be part of such a great program at Choate and to have the chance to learn from our coaches and teammates. I’m excited about the upcoming four years with my teammates and coaches."
