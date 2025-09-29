2027 DL Jaden Pearson-Carter reacts to 'dream' Syracuse offer
2027 defensive lineman Jaden Pearson-Carter is starting to see his recruitment take off.
The Waldorf (MD) Hewlett Sports Academy prospect received his first offer from Syracuse earlier in September, and shortly after, took a trip to Central New York to get a closer look at the Orange.
Though SU ultimately lost to Duke on Saturday, Pearson-Carter still came away with a great impression of the Orange.
Pearson-Carter discusses his Syracuse visit
“It was a pretty good trip,” Pearson-Carter said to The Juice Online. "My favorite parts were the atmosphere in the stadium and how loud the fans were.”
Aside from taking in the game day atmosphere, he also had a chance to check in with the coaches, including Dre Kates, who extended him the original offer.
"The coaches talked about how you have to stand out and keep working to show how you're different,” Pearson-Carter said. "They also talked about how they evaluate recruits and how they evaluated my film to offer me.”
Pearson-Carter reacts to his SU offer
It was an extension of a conversation that Kates had with Pearson-Carter when he made the initial offer.
During that conversation, Kates told Pearson-Carter how he has to continue to showcase is talent, and that every play on film matters because he never knows who may be watching.
"I think my offer from Syracuse is a blessing,” Pearson-Carter said. "I thank God for the opportunity. The program is a very great and successful program. It feels like a dream come true to get my first offer it is a blessing from God I have a chance to play college football.”
Pearson-Carter/SU are both headed the right way
While Syracuse may have lost to Duke, they are still 3-2 on the season and were coming off a dramatic win at Clemson heading into Saturday.
It was SU’s first win ever in program history at Death Valley.
"I think them beating Clemson really showed how much better they are getting as a program,” Pearson-Carter said.
His Hewlett team is currently 1-3, but Pearson-Carter knows that his teammates continue to improve every day.
“We will be alright as long as everybody does their job,” he said. “I play with a certain aggression that gives me that edge to go out there a play hard, fast, and physical."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.