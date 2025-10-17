Elite 2027 WR Jaden Upshaw talks upcoming Syracuse visit
One of the elite recruits in the 2027 class is Leesburg (GA) Lee County wide receiver Jaden Upshaw.
The composite four-star recruit is the No. 92 overall prospect in his class according to 247 Sports, and holds well over two dozen offers from a who’s who of schools, including Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi state, Tennessee, Texas and USC, among many others.
One of the more recent schools to offer him includes Syracuse.
“Definitely feel great about the offer,” Upshaw said.
Upshaw will visit Syracuse this weekend
Syracuse offered him in August, and has been working to get him up to campus since then. They will get their chance to make their pitch to Upshaw this weekend when he visits Central New York for the first time coming off a bye.
Upshaw said he’s looking forward to meeting the coaches in person, seeing campus and taking in a game day atmosphere.
He’s heard about the culture Syracuse is working to establish under Fran Brown with D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) and is looking forward to seeing it in person when the Orange hosts Pittsburgh this Saturday.
“I feel as if they have something good going on in the program,” Upshaw said. “I just want to see what it’s all about."
Watkins makes his pitch
His primary recruiter is coach Charles Watkins. The two have been in steady touch with the offer, and Watkins has let Upshaw know that Syracuse is prioritizing him.
He’s also discussed Syracuse’s high-flying offensive philosophy that prioritizes elite wide receivers. In 2024, Syracuse led the nation in passing yards. That was the same case for the Orange through four games this season.
“Coach Watkins seems like a cool coach,” Upshaw said.
Upshaw said there are certain schools that are standing out to him at the moment, though the list is fluid.
“Right now, I’ll say Texas A&M, Miami, Alabama, Florida and Michigan (are the schools standing out),” Upshaw said.
Upshaw's speed is a weapon
Upshaw plays for the Trojans, who are off to a 5-2 start this season. Lee County is widely considered to be one of the top programs in the talent-rich Peach State.
One of his primary weapons is his speed. He’s been clocked with a max acceleration of 15.7 mph, with a top speed of 21.7 mph.
“Just making moves after the catch,” Upshaw said about his growth as a wide receiver this season. “I’m a wide receiver that can do it all.”
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.