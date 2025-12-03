Syracuse signed one of Florida’s top 2026 prospects on Wednesday after offensive lineman Javeion Cooper inked his NLI with the Orange.

He is rated three stars by 247 Sports and selected Syracuse from a sheet that included over a dozen offers, including Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Florida, Penn State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

Cooper announced his commitment to Syracuse in December 2024, becoming one of the early members of Syracuse’s 2026 class.

Syracuse held off significant competition

His commitment to Syracuse wasn’t always a smooth path. Cooper had taken officials to Nebraska, Colorado and Florida State, in June and for a period of time, it appeared that Cooper may been flipping.

In particular, his recruitment with FSU gained steam, with him officially visiting on the weekend of June 6. FSU leaned into his previous relationship with Herb Hand, who had originally offered him when he was offensive line coach at UCF.

But Syracuse got its opportunity for a rebuttal during his OV to Central New York the weekend after (June 13). After that, the flip rumors calmed down.

“OV was fun, can't cap,” Cooper said to The Juice Online. “Cuse (is) good (on my commitment).”

An OV to Syracuse helped seal Cooper's commitment

There were several highlights to Cooper’s official visit.

"Best part I would say is building a connection with the other recruits,” Cooper said. “And just seeing my mom and brother happy.”

The coaching staff was also consistent in its message to Cooper.

“Just it being a better opportunity,” Cooper said. “And how Cuse is the place for me."

Cooper discussed his offer shortly after he received it

Syracuse was one of the first few schools to offer Cooper back in February 2024.

"I am thankful for it," Cooper said. "(Syracuse) helps you with your education more than anything else. They'll let you know that it's education before anything else."

Melbourne (FL) Central Catholic is one of the top schools in Florida, and the Orange has made it a priority to recruit the Sunshine State hard. Of Syracuse’s current commits, Florida leads all states with seven commitments.

Cooper appreciates watching the San Francisco 49ers because their offensive scheme involves a lot of pulling, which is one of Cooper's specialties.

"I just love them pancakes," he said.

