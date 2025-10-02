2027 ATH Jamar Taylor had 'great experience' at Syracuse
2027 ATH Jamar Taylor is one of the top prospects from Delaware.
The three-star composite wide receiver/defensive back holds offers from Boston College, Duke, Michigan, Rutgers and Syracuse. He received his offer from Syracuse in January and was on campus in April to check out spring practice.
Taylor returned over the weekend to watch the Orange take on Duke. Though SU ultimately lost, Taylor still came away with a positive experience from his trip.
Taylor discusses his visit to Central New York
"It was a great experience,” Taylor said to The Juice Online. “The game was exciting although it wasn’t the greatest outcome. The atmosphere in the stadium was electric, and it was a great experience to see the team play live.”
One of his favorite parts was during pregame.
"My top highlight was being on the sidelines watching the warmup,” Taylor said. “And seeing the players intensity leading up to a big game.”
Taylor appreciated the crowd and also meeting with the coaches
Taylor also appreciated being there for a sell out JMA Wireless Dome crowd.
"The crowd at the start of the game was amazing,” Taylor said. “It was a great experience."
During his visit, he also got to catch up with the coaching staff, including Fran Brown, Myles White, Dennis Thomas, Josh Gattis and Deon Maddox.
The topics ranged from how Taylor would fit into the Syracuse program, and also Brown’s philosophy of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).
"I spoke to them about my season and how I’ve been doing so far,” Taylor said. “Also about what I’m looking for in a program, and the price of bouncing back from a tough loss.”
Taylor discusses his overall recruitment
That’s exactly what his Wilmington (DE) Salesianum has done after two close losses to Malvern Prep and La Salle College. On Friday, Taylor led his team to a 31-7 win over Sussex Central to even their record at 2-2.
On his recruitment, Taylor said he’s hearing most from Rutgers at the moment.
Taylor is a two-way player, but has been recruited more on the offensive side of the ball.
Said Taylor: "I’m known to have a long stride that covers lots of ground and closes space, mixed with good ball tracking ability and strong hands."
