2027 OL James Cocozzo talks ‘great’ Syracuse visit

After earning a Syracuse offer following his Offensive MVP performance at Franchise Camp, 2027 offensive lineman James Cocozzo was back on campus over the weekend for SU's matchup against Connecticut.
The Stillwater (NY) High athlete got to take in his first game day atmosphere at the JMA Wireless Dome as the Orange rallied for a 27-20 win over Connecticut, its first of the 2025 season.
"The hospitality from the coaches is great," Cocozzo said to The Juice Online. "The atmosphere at the stadium is great."
The Orange trailed 17-6 with under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but outscored the Huskies 21-3 the rest of the way to cap an incredible turnaround.
The offense, which had been held to two field goals for 3.5 quarters, roared to life, accounting for 428 total yards, including 154 yards on the ground.
Meanwhile, the defense held Connecticut to just six points after halftime.
"The game was great," Cocozzo said. "I thought it was very exciting and I thought they looked good."
Cocozzo also had a chance to catch up with the coaching staff, and he had a chance to speak extensively with coaches Dale Williams, Fran Brown and Alex Kelly.
"I spoke with Coach Williams just about what’s going on and the game," Cocozzo said. "Coach Brown about how I am feeling and stuff like that."
The overall visit went well, but it didn't change Cocozzo's impression of the Orange.
"I already think it is a great place and just validated how I feel about it more than anything," Cocozzo said.
Currently, Syracuse sits in a great spot in Cocozzo's recruitment.
"Syracuse, Rutgers and UMass are my top 3 right now," he said.
He has appreciated how Brown has made every effort to keep top New York athletes in New York for college. In SU's 2025 class, the Orange received nine commitments from the state's top 20 prospects.
"I like how he does that," Cocozzo said. "He is a great coach and he really knows what he’s doing."
Cocozzo says he enjoys run blocking as an offensive lineman.
Said Cocozzo: "I think it’s because I love violence, contact and just being able to control the person in front of you."
