2027 Texas linebacker 'truly appreciates' invitation to Syracuse

2027 linebacker Cayden Williams will get his first look at Syracuse when he attends Junior Day on Jan. 24.

The Willis (TX) High athlete received his first offer from Sacramento State last year, and has also been hearing from schools like Texas Southern and UTEP.

The opportunity to visit the northeast is also an intriguing prospect to him because of the coaching staff and the history of SU.

"I think head coach Fran Brown has the program demanding respect,” Williams said to The Juice Online. “I've been a fan of the Orange since being a huge Carmelo Anthony fan. Now basketball isn't all that the country has to respect thanks to coach Brown and staff.”

Williams respects the Syracuse program

Williams also appreciates the new staff that Syracuse has brought in to sure up its defense.

New defensive coordinator Vince Kehres guided Toledo to one of the best defenses in the country in 2025, as his unit allowed just 247 yards per game.

"The program has shifted from a defensive-heavy identity to one of the most explosive offensive units in the country,” Williams said. "The offense has swagger and I feel I could bring some Texas bang to that defense for sure.”

The Orange finished 3-9 last year, but Williams knows that SU is in for a turnaround in 2026.

"I’ve always been taught not to think, but to know,” Williams said. "I know they can once they win the offseason and all the players have 100 percent buy-in. It takes time to gel."

Williams previews his upcoming SU visit

Williams was invited to campus by Syracuse assistant Charles Watkins.

"I truly appreciate coach Watkins' authenticity and how he’s approachable and straightforward in communicating,” Williams said. “That's rare in the recruiting process in my experience. That is a great selling point for the program for me coming all the way from Texas to visit.”

While on the SU campus, Williams wants to see the facilities, get a feel for the environment as a student-athlete, meet the staff, and talk football.

Williams led his team to a double-digit win season

As for his season, Williams led his Wildkats team to an 11-3 record. He had set a goal of 200 tackles at the beginning of the year, and though he fell short, he vowed now to miss that mark in 2026.

"I want to be all over the field at back, safety, or wherever I can make impact plays for the program,” Williams said. "I am a quarterback on the field who believes in non-stop talking. Talking the play calls, adjustments, personnel, as well as talking trash.

“I'm a gap by gap and sideline to sideline headhunter. I believe in swarm mentality and hitting not just to tackle but hitting to hurt if I'm being honest. My speed and IQ puts me in position to accomplish that every game."

