2027 DL Jayson Nitz recaps 'great' visit to Syracuse
2027 defensive lineman Jayson Nitz got a closer look at Central New York over the weekend when he visited to watch Syracuse take on Connecticut.
Nitz is familiar with the Syracuse program, having been up to visit SU before for Franchise Camp over the summer, but the game on Saturday stood out to him for a variety of reasons.
For starters, Syracuse mounted a late rally. Down 17-6 with under six minutes left in the fourth quarter, quarterback Steve Angeli found Justus Ross-Simmons for a 53-yard strike on fourth down to pull the Orange to within 17-12. That started a 21-3 run that allowed the Orange to win in overtime.
As someone who lines up on defense, he also appreciated that the Orange only allowed six points after halftime. The defense also made an impressive final stand to secure the win, stopping UConn on fourth down as the overtime period ended.
Nitz enjoys his game day experience
"The game was great,” Nitz said. “Really enjoyed it. It was a great atmosphere and very electric crowd and it was just overall a great game to experience.”
He also had a chance to go on to the field before and after the game to see how the coaches worked with the players.
“I got a real feel for what it’s like to be on the sideline,” Nitz said.
Nitz has formed a bond with the SU coaching staff
Nitz worked with Elijah Robinson and Robert Wright over the summer at Franchise Camp, and has remained in touch with the staff since then.
He was invited to the game by Robinson, and had a chance to spend time with coaches Fran Brown, Trenton Sherman and Tony Giovagnoli.
"With being able to see more of the campus and experience more stuff at Cuse, it definitely made me like it a lot more,” Nitz said.
Nitz discusses his recruitment
It remains early in Nitz’s recruitment and he’s hearing from schools like Yale, Columbia and Connecticut.
He added at the moment, he doesn’t have any favorites in his recruitment.
The Philadelphia (PA) St. Joseph's Prep star adds that he is a versatile football player, and has also appeared as an OLB.
"I would consider myself a pass rush type of EDGE along with having the ability to play in space when needed,” Nitz said.
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.