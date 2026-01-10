Syracuse receives commitment from UT-Martin defensive lineman

Syracuse received a commitment from University of Tennessee at Martin defensive lineman Keyshawn Johnson on Friday evening.

The news was first reported by Syracuse.com’s Brent Axe.

In the 2023 cycle, Johnson committed to Grambling State out of Fort Lauderdale (Florida) St. Thomas Aquinas. In this transfer cycle, he was rated a three-star prospect and the No. 56 EDGE rusher.

He joins a portal class that includes running backs Ahmad Miller and Ju'Juan Johnson, linebacker Chris D’Appolonia, wide receivers Cole Weaver and Elijah Moore, defensive lineman Jartavius Flounoy and tight end Michael Smith.

Johnson finished with a school record 13.5 sacks, 53 tackles and 20 TFLs in the 2025 season. He was named to the FCS AP All-America First Team.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse on our message board, Cuse Classified!