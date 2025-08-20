2027 ATH Jeremiah Robinson reacts to ‘special’ Syracuse offer
2027 ATH Jeremiah Robinson has been a top target for Syracuse for quite some time.
In March, he visited Syracuse for spring practice, and ended up coming away with his first collegiate offer from the Orange. That kicked off a strong relationship with SU, and Robinson has been consistently hearing from them since.
Robinson plans to be on campus in October for Syracuse's matchup against North Carolina.
"I’m really looking forward to seeing the energy of the stadium," Robinson said to The Juice Online. "The fans are a big part of the game in my opinion and I’m looking to see how impactful they are. I'm also looking for how the synergy of the team is. How well do they play together and how is coach Fran’s performance during the game? If someone messes up how does he react or if someone makes a good play how does he react? I’m really looking for the little things that make a difference to me."
Robinson discusses his Syracuse re-offer
Robinson got to know head coach Fran Brown even better in June when Brown re-offered Robinson as a defensive back.
It spoke volumes to him that Brown was the person to personally extend the offer.
"It was special because of who he is and what he brings to the cornerback room," Robinson said. "He has won cornerback coach of the year multiple times and me and my family felt as if he saw something in me that no other school really does."
Robinson breaks down his recruitment
That has all been a part of his recruitment with the Orange throughout the process.
"The contact between the coaches and me since my spring visit has been nothing but constant relationship building," Robinson said. "I talk to most of the coaches at least once a week if not twice, and it’s always great communication."
Currently, Syracuse is one of four schools standing out to the Windsor (CT) Loomis Chaffee defensive back/wide receiver.
Aside from Syracuse, Robinson mentioned Virginia Tech, Massachusetts and Boston College as other schools that have separated themselves in his recruitment so far.
Robinson recaps first visit
Robinson's first visit to Central New York in March was a great experience for him, he said. He got to see SU's new facilities, the campus, and got to speak with other coaches and players.
"I think of the Cuse program as a very innovative program," Robinson said. "Coach Fran has changed the program for the better and I love how things are run up there."
During that visit, he got a chance to know Syracuse assistant strength and conditioning coach Stack Williams better.
"I talked to Stack about whether I liked the school and whether or not I saw myself fitting into the program playing style," Robinson said. "We also talked about how recruiting is with Syracuse and where their process was with me."
That culminated in his first offer, which was originally as a wide receiver.
"I would say it’s very exciting," Robinson said. "But also a very strong motivator to work harder and put in more effort towards my craft."
Robinson continues to develop
This fall, Robinson is looking to show several improvements on the field. The most critical part of his game has been improving his strength and speed.
"Beginning of camp season I was running 4.5/4.6 depending on the day and weighing in at 165-170 pounds," Robinson said. "Now I’m clocking in at a 4.48 laser and weighing around 175 with 18 percent body fat. I'm lifting at least twice what I did at the beginning of the summer. These little things will definitely help me level up my game for my junior year."
He describes himself as a versilite athlete that can make an impact across several different positions.
"I am an all around kind of WR who can do everything from going up to get the ball, to the playmaking after the catch," Robinson said. "I am a more technical sound type of DB that uses my WR IQ to help me on the other side of the ball."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.