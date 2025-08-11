2027 ATH Jermaine Stewart 'blessed and grateful' for Syracuse recruitment
In November, Syracuse was the first school to offer 2027 ATH Jermaine Stewart.
The Somerdale (NJ) Sterling High wide receiver/defensive back has continued to hear consistently from the Orange since then, and said he will ‘for sure’ be back on campus this fall for a game.
Stewart was first on campus to watch Syracuse upset then-No. 8 Miami, 42-38, in the JMA Wireless Dome in November. It was a signature moment in Fran Brown’s first season as head coach, part of a 10-3 season in his first year on The Hill, and shortly after, Stewart received his offer.
Stewart reacts to his offer and Franchise Camp experience
"I feel extremely blessed and grateful for the offer,” Stewart said to The Juice Online. “I’m happy that they believe in my ability.”
The Syracuse staff was also able to get Stewart back on campus for Franchise Camp in June.
"The Franchise Camp in June was an amazing experience,” Stewart said. “Being able to work and show my talent in front of the great staff at Syracuse was really exciting.”
Aside from the competition, Stewart said there were other highlights of the trip that he took away.
"My favorite part of the trip to Cuse was being able to bond with my teammates and coaches,” Stewart said. “And also building a stronger relationship with the coaches at Syracuse.”
Stewart consistently hears from the Orange
Stewart most consistently hears from Syracuse assistant Mike Gillespie the most. The two have spoken about his future as an athlete, and how he can maximize the most out of his ability as a player.
Since Brown arrived at Syracuse, he has emphasized the New Jersey to Syracuse connection.
As a Garden State athlete himself, Stewart has noticed the pipeline.
Stewart describes his game
"I feel as though us New Jersey ballers are getting the attention we deserve,” Stewart said. “It's a great honor that it's by a coach like coach Fran Brown.”
Stewart describes himself as a lockdown defensive back.
“I’m a really aggressive DB,” Stewart said. "I like to come down and hit but I also understand coverages and how to play them. My goal in a game is to make the offense too scared to throw it in my section of the field."
