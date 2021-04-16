Jimmy Boeheim Commits to Syracuse

The older son of the Orange's Hall of Fame head coach is joining the program.

Syracuse has added a highly productive transfer forward with a familiar name to its 2021-22 roster. Cornell forward transfer Jimmy Boeheim has committed to the Orange. Jimmy is the son of Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim and brother to Orange guard Buddy Boeheim. Jimmy has played at Cornell for three seasons, starting 38 games.

A 6-8 forward, Jimmy has developed into a really good player at Cornell. He averaged 16.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game during the 2019-20 season while shooting 43% from the floor and 29.5% from beyond the arc. He scored 25 points in the Dome against Syracuse that season as well. Jimmy did not play during the 2020-21 campaign as the Ivy League opted out of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That decision led to Jimmy, as well as many other Ivy League players, entering the transfer portal in order to continue their basketball careers elsewhere.

The move of Jimmy to Syracuse had been rumored for months. Ever since Jimmy entered the portal, most assumed he would end up playing for his father. Now it is official.

Syracuse has lost multiple front court players this offseason. Robert Braswell and John Bol Ajak have entered the portal. Quincy Guerrier is testing the NBA Draft waters but has not signed with an agent. Alan Griffin is reportedly entering the draft and signing with an agent. Marek Dolezaj elected to turn pro. Now the Orange adds one of the more productive forwards in the portal to its roster.

Syracuse is coming off of season that included a run to the Sweet-16.