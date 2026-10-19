2028 OL Joel Budd Praises 'Great Environment' During Syracuse Visit

In June 2024, Syracuse was the first school to offer 2028 Enfield (CT) High offensive lineman Joel Budd.

Budd has since piled on offers from Massachusetts, Wake Forest and UConn, and the Orange have stayed in steady touch with him.

He’s been to Central New York several times, and was back at SU over the weekend with a group of recruits to take in the Orange’s matchup against Louisville. Though Syracuse ultimately lost, 34-26, Budd still enjoyed the visit.

“It was great,” Budd said to The Juice Online. "Campus was amazing. Enjoyed being back.”

Budd gets to reconnect with the SU staff

Among the coaches Budd got to see included Stack Williams, Trenton Sherman and Tommy Caporale.

"Coaches were great,” Budd said. “Love the staff. Coach (Cap) was amazing. Both (Cap and Sherman) were very helpful and definitely made my experience great.”

He also had a longer conversation with Williams.

“Talked about building relationships with staff,” Budd said. “And how I would fit here as a player and as a person.”

Budd talks about his game day experience

Aside from catching up with the staff, Budd also got to take in his first game day experience at the JMA Wireless Dome.

It was a back-and-forth contest, with the Orange jumping out to an early lead before Louisville rallied to take a halftime lead. There were 669 combined yards in the first half, the most in the ACC in four years.

The offensive showing impressed Budd.

"Although they lost, they showed the fight of Syracuse football,” Budd said. “It was great to watch and be back.

"The Dome environment, never have seen it before during a football game, only during a basketball game. It was great to see. Game day crowd was great everyone seemed into the game and was a great environment.”

Budd discusses his recruitment and season

It’s still early in Budd’s recruitment, and he’s enjoying the process.

“A lot of schools have all shown a lot of great things,” Budd said. “No front runner right now as I have some time to make a decision.”

Budd missed two games due to injury, but he’s healthy again and back to helping his team.

“I'm a lineman that finishes the play,” Budd said. “I love putting people in the turf. I'm also a great teammate and always am there for my teammates and QB."

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