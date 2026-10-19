'Loved the Dome': Visiting Recruits Praise Syracuse Game-Day Atmosphere During Visit for Louisville Game

Syracuse hosted a large contingent of recruits on Saturday. Though the Orange lost, 34-26, the recruits overwhelmingly praised the Syracuse staff and the atmosphere inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

Here’s what three recruits had to say about their experiences.

2028 OL Babajide (Jojo) Adeleye

The Pennsauken (NJ) Bishop Eustace Prep two-way lineman got his first look at Syracuse over the weekend and came out with a completely different perception of the Orange.

Heading into the visit, Adeleye considered Syracuse more of a basketball school. But that changed when he saw how electric the JMA Wireless Dome crowd was.

"I saw all the fans at the game and how hyped they were,” Adeleye said to The Juice Online. “The visit was good. I liked the environment.”

Bishop Eustace Prep moved up three divisions last year, and is currently sitting at 4-4. Adeleye has been a large part of the success, allowing his quarterback to throw for more than 1,500 yards so far this season.

"On offense I’m a very effective run blocker,” Adeleye said.

2029 LB Owen Muldoon

Muldoon has been up at the Syracuse campus already this year for spring practice, and the Springfield (MA) Central prospect got his first look at a game day atmosphere on Saturday.

"The best part of my trip was definitely seeing the environment of the game and how electric the game was,” Muldoon said. “Love it there at Syracuse.”

Among the coaches Muldoon got to catch up with included Stack Williams.

“We talked about how our season is going so far,” Muldoon said. "The visit didn't change the way I looked at cuse, I've been there a couple times so i know how cool it is.”

He’s helped Central to a 4-1 record, and his team is aiming toward a state championship.

"I am a downhill linebacker looking to attack and stop the run, as well as a pass coverage linebacker looking to break up or intercept any passes coming my way,” Muldoon said. "I am a leader on and off the field as well and a very coachable player.”

2028 TE Ethan Kennedy

Kennedy already holds offers from schools like Monmouth, Temple and Old Dominion, and has been hearing from the Orange.

Saturday marked his first visit to Central New York, and the Red Bank (NJ) Catholic, and it did not disappoint him.

“It was really cool,” Kennedy said. “I loved the Dome.”

Despite the end result, Kennedy got a closer look at how Syracuse operates, and he appreciates the offense they run and how they use their tight ends and receivers.

"I love the play calls,” Kennedy said. "I also loved the Dome because of weather control and the lights and music. It’s all just elevated inside the Dome.”

The Orange threw for more than 300 yards through the air, and that’s something that resonated with him.

"I see myself as a guy who can line up anywhere and create problems for a defense,” Kennedy said.

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