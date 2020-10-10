SI.com
Watch: Josh Hough Runs for Over 200 Yards Once Again

Michael McAllister

Earlier this season, Syracuse running back commit Josh Hough of Beaver Falls High in Pennsylvania, was named SI All-American Freak of the Week for his video game like performance in a 54-26 win over Elwood City. His stat line for that game was four carries, 243 yards, three touchdowns. 

This past Friday, he another performance that was quite similar. Josh Hough had six carries for 205 yards and three touchdowns against Mohawk Area High School as Beaver Falls won 49-14. You can watch highlights of that performance in the video at the top of the page, which also includes a few defensive highlights for Hough. 

"I took more time to concentrate on training while everything was shut down," Hough said on his offseason work to SI All-American. "I worked on my agility, footwork, and that first step burst. It helped me improve my game overall. Nobody knew if we were even going to have a season at that point so my goal was to be ready for Syracuse next year."

Hough was the second player to commit to Syracuse in the 2021 class, picking the Orange back in April over Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Kent State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Toledo and several others. Hough visited Syracuse in February for Junior Day before the pandemic shut in person visits down. The atmosphere of the basketball game left a big impression, and his relationship with assistant Mike Lynch was critical in his decision. 

