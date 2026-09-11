3 2028 Recruits Discuss Thoughts On Syracuse Visits Ahead of Cal ACC Opener

Syracuse will look to improve to 2-0 when it opens its ACC schedule against California this weekend at the JMA Wireless Dome.

More than a dozen recruits will be on hand for the game, and three of them gave their thoughts on the Orange ahead of their visits.

2028 ATH Dontaye Day-Thompson

Day-Thompson has long been a target of Syracuse.

The two-way, two-sport star from Atlantic City (NJ) High was originally offered by Fran Brown in January of 2025, and has been in consistent touch with Syracuse since then.

One thing that's stood out to Day-Thompson about his SU recruiting process has been Brown's involvement.

"Coach Brown is a guy that’s known for keeping it real with everyone,” Day-Thompson said. "I appreciate that from a coach especially during the recruitment process.”

He's also a star basketball player, and on the football field, though he has played defensive back and wide receiver, he is currently being recruited most as an offensive player.

Aside from Syracuse, his offer sheet also includes Temple and Delaware State.

2028 ATH TJ Maddox

Maddox was most recently on the Syracuse campus in April for spring practice, but the Atco (NJ) Winslow Township wide receiver and defensive back has long been recruited by the Orange.

He received his offer from Syracuse back in 2024, and has previously said that the Orange is one of five schools standing out. The other schools include Rutgers, Temple, UNC and Wake Forest.

As a New Jersey recruit, Maddox has complimented the way Brown and his staff have made the Garden State a priority.

"They are in good hands with coach Fran Brown as the head coach,” Maddox said. "I think Syracuse will continue to acquire talent from New Jersey, in particular South Jersey because of coach Fran’s history there."

2028 ATH Zamaar Imhotep

Syracuse was the first school to offer Imhotep in May 2025.

It was a moment that the Springdale (MD) Flowers defensive back/wide receiver said he would never forget.

"I think the Syracuse offer was truly a blessing," Imhotep said. "I’ve been working hard in school and the field and getting the offer just showed me that I’m on the right track."

The offer came from Syracuse coach Dre Kates and the two spoke about how SU can develop him both on and off the field.

"I think Syracuse has an amazing program," Imhotep said. "They produce great athletes and men constantly putting guys in the perfect position to be great in football and life outside of football."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Want more Syracuse recruiting intel? Make sure to visit our forum, Cuse Classified, for the latest tidbits!