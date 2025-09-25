2028 EDGE Junious Clay has 'mad love' for Syracuse after offer
2028 EDGE/OLB Junious Clay has seen his recruitment skyrocket in 2025.
He received his first offer from Virginia Tech in January, and since then has piled on offers from Syracuse, Penn State, Maryland and Southern Mississippi.
The Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run High has also heard from North Carolina and Florida State has he continues to rise in the recruiting circuits.
Clay discusses his thoughts on the Orange
As for Syracuse, the offer took on special meaning because of what it meant to his family.
"I have mad love for Cuse,” Clay said to The Juice Online. “It’s my Dad's dream school.”
The offer came from Syracuse tight ends coach Michael Johnson. The two had a conversation about Syracuse’s vision for the future under head coach Fran Brown.
The Orange give Clay their vision for the future
His goal is to have Syracuse compete for National Championships in the near future and be a consistent top team in the ACC.
They also talked about the kind of culture Brown is installing at SU with Brown’s philosophy of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).
Johnson left a great impression on Clay as he builds his relationship with the SU staff.
“He’s a great coach,” Clay said. "I could tell he loves what he does as a coach.”
Grades are important to Clay
Clay also appreciated the conversation went beyond just football.
“(Coach MJ told me to) keep going in school,” Clay said. “You can’t be nothing without the grades.”
Syracuse is currently 3-1 on the season, fresh off an upset of Clemson on the road. Last year, under Brown’s first season as head coach, the Orange went 10-3 and finished 20th in the college football playoff rankings.
He said that on his current recruitment, Syracuse, Florida State, Penn State and North Carolina are the schools standing out.
Though he has some time before making a college decision, Clay has an idea of what he’s looking for in a school.
Clay's season is off to a great start
“Development,” Clay said. ‘Somewhere like if football wasn’t there would I still go there?"
Clay has led his Stallions team to a perfect 4-0 record to start the season.
He had a simple way of explaining his style of play and the reason for his success.
Said Clay: “I am relentless."
