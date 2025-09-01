2027 ATH Justice Hardy discusses Syracuse recruitment: 'I really like it'
2027 running back Justice Hardy is an emerging prospect from the Keystone State.
The Wyomissing (PA) Area High athlete received his first offer from Liberty in May, and is also hearing from schools like Temple and Syracuse.
Hardy attended Franchise Camp in June and has continued to hear from the Orange since then.
Hardy discusses his Syracuse visit
While at Syracuse’s camp, Hardy go to see campus and the facilities, meet the coaching staff and compete against elite competition. He appreciated the opportunity and added he's looking forward to having a chance to return to the SU campus later this year.
"I really like it up at Syracuse,” Hardy said to The Juice Online. “It has its own vibe compared to other schools I was at this summer. I enjoyed competing there at camp this summer.”
Among the coaches he got to work with the most included assistant running backs coach Devin Redd. He also had a chance to interact with head coach Fran Brown.
“Syracuse has a great staff,” Hardy said. “When I went up there, Coach Redd took time to talk to me and break a lot of things down for me. I also like Coach Brown a lot and the energy he brings.”
Brown led Syracuse to a 10-3 season in his first season as head coach. He has also prioritized recruiting the northeast, and as someone from nearby Pennsylvania, he’s appreciated the consistent outreach.
Hardy discusses his recruitment
SU is among the schools he’s hearing from the most, he said.
"I like a couple so far,” Hardy said. “But my doors are wide open to any schools as of now.”
Hardy is also a two-sport athlete. He has clocked a 10.87 in the 100M, and that has helped him on the gridiron.
"It just keeps me active and helps with my athletic ability,” Hardy said.
Hardy continues his improvement
He also plays multiple positions besides running back. At Wyomissing, he’s appeared as a slide receiver and also as a defensive back.
Hardy added he’s worked hardest this summer on playing behind his pad level and his twitch.
"I think I am a very elusive running back,” Hardy said. “I can play anywhere on the field, whether it’s in the backfield, at the slot, or even split out wide."
