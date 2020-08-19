SI.com
Justin Lamson Highlights & Evaluation

John Garcia, Jr.

Syracuse landed one of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 class back in early July when three star Oak Ridge High (Calif.) signal caller Justin Lamson gave his verbal pledge to the Orange. Lamson picked Syracuse over Louisville, Boise State and others. Justin Lamson is an SI All-American Candidate out of the state of California, which routinely produces major division one talent, especially at the game's most important position. SI All-American breaks him down as follows, and you can watch his highlights in the video at the top of the page. 

Prospect: QB Justin Lamson

Projected Position: Quarterback

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds

School: El Dorado Hills (Calif.) Oak Ridge

Committed to: Syracuse

Frame: Adequate height with developed build, particularly in upper torso and arms. Muscular thighs with room to add mass to trunk and lower half overall.

Athleticism: Moves better than he tests, but plays quicker than fast on tape. 2019 offseason marks in the 40 (4.99) and shuttle (4.76) seem dated relative to junior tape. Above-average speed in the open field with quick stride.

Instincts: Risk-taker who just makes plays wherever there is green grass. Works well off script and trusts arm with attempts across body, on the move, and even while in the air. Natural runner with good initial moves in the open field, willing to sacrifice body for pylon. Throws with quick release, average arm strength and good timing.

Polish: Extremely comfortable playing on the move, could stand to improve pocket consistency. Tends to bail after initial pressure. Good ball handler in read-option and RPO looks. Lacks considerable samples of getting through progressions outside of scramble drill.

Bottom Line: Lamson is a bit of a project at the quarterback position but the physical tools to develop into a Power Five starter exist. His raw playmaking ability as a runner or passer are a fit for what Syracuse wants to do with space and tempo, but a lack of passing progression polish may delay what should be an anticipated debut for the Orange.

jekelish
jekelish

The more I read about the kid, the more he does just scream "Dungey 2.0"

