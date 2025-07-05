2026 RB Kaden Foster 'loved' Syracuse official visit
2026 running back Kaden Foster is a highly sought after prospect in his class.
The Pikesville (MD) Mergenthaler Vocational athlete’s offer sheet includes Boston College, Kent State, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Rhode Island and Toledo.
Another school that has emerged recently in his recruitment is Syracuse, and Foster took an official visit to Central New York on June 16.
More on the OV
“I loved how it felt,” Foster said to The Juice Online. “Very welcoming and everybody kept it transparent which I like. It was a overall great experience.”
Foster got to see campus, tour the facilities and meet with the coaching staff, while learning more about the Syracuse football history and tradition.
Among the coaches he interacted with the most included offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon, assistant running backs coach Devin Redd and head coach Fran Brown.
The topic of D.A.R.T. (Detailed, Accountable, Relentless, Tough) came up among many other topics.
“We spoke about the culture at Syracuse what they look for in a student,” Foster said. “In my position, they are a group of great guys,”
The latest on Foster's recruitment
The East Baltimore native has already set a timeline on when he'd like to end his recruitment and select a school.
"I plan to make a commitment anytime before my season start which is in September," he said. "So from now until August is when I’m looking to commit."
When that time comes to make a decision, Syracuse has put itself into the conversation as a potential landing spot.
Said Foster: “Syracuse definitely ranks top 3 on my board right now.”
The file on Foster
Whoever lands Foster will get a versatile, every down running back.
In the way he describes his playing style, it calls to mind another recent Syracuse running back who was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft: LeQuint Allen.
Allen was a versatile pass catcher who wasn't afraid to pick up blocks for his quarterback, and also was known for being able to eek out tough yardage when the situation called for it.
“I am a back that can be used in the passing game but also a back that can get the tough yards,” Foster said. “I also can be a home run hitter when needed, and also a great pass blocker.”
