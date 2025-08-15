Elite 2027 EDGE Kaden McCarty talks Syracuse offer: 'It's big'
One of the top recruits in the 2027 class is Houston (TX) Cy Falls EDGE Kaden McCarty.
The 247 Sports composite four-star holds around two dozen offers, including Arizona, Baylor, Houston, Iowa, Miami, Nebraska, North Carolina and Northwestern, among many others.
Syracuse is a new school to his recruitment, with the Orange offering him earlier in August. He's looking forward to developing more of a relationship with the program.
"I feel like it's big," McCarty said to The Juice Online. "I know the Syracuse defense has been a key to their success, so for them to acknowledge my talent and see me being a potential piece to that defense is great."
McCarty discusses his Syracuse recruitment
McCarty received the offer from Syracuse assistant Charles Watkins. The two spent time talking about the offer, the Syracuse football program, and what the academic possibilities are.
"That's a big thing for me," McCarty said. "I'm considering majoring in physical therapy."
The entire conversation left a great impression on McCarty.
"I like coach Watkins," McCarty said. "He seems like a very genuine person and you can tell he wants you to build that relationship with him. He's a very open person who wants to get to know you while in football and outside."
Syracuse's vision for the future
The two also spoke about the vision Watkins and the rest of the Syracuse coaching staff has for the future.
Head coach Fran Brown has not been shy about wanting Syracuse to compete for ACC and National Championships in the near future.
He got off to a good start last year in his first season as head coach. Syracuse went 10-3, just the third time since 2000 they've won double-digit games, and the Orange finished 20th in the final College Football Playoff rankings.
"The 10-3 record was big," McCarty said. "I feel like Syracuse will be competing for that ACC championship this season."
McCarty's recruitment keeps growing
There's already a large crowd forming around McCarty's recruitment and a few schools standing out to him right now.
"As of now Texas Tech, Arizona State, Miami, Houston, Baylor, Nebraska, Texas, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss," McCarty said. "I feel as if Syracuse could slide up into my recruitment possibly In the near future."
As highly sought after as McCarty is, he's looking to show this fall that he is not resting on his accomplishments.
"I'm looking to show that last season wasn’t nothing," McCarty said. "I'm a better player than I was in the past."
That is someone who is a versatile EDGE rusher who can fill multiple roles on the line.
Said McCarty: "I can play the run good as well as rush the passer, which is my specialty."
