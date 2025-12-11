2029 Canadian offensive lineman ‘excited’ by Syracuse offer

In May, Syracuse was the first school to offer Wallingford (CT) Choate Rosemary Hall 2029 offensive lineman Liam Peters.

The Syracuse staff has continued to stay in close contact with Peters since then. He was up in Central New York for Franchise Camp in June, and most recently returned for SU’s season finale against Boston College at the end of November.

"I thought the Syracuse visit was awesome,” Peters said to The Juice Online. "I loved getting the chance to talk with the coaches and players, and I really enjoyed exploring the university and the Dome. It was impressive.”

Peters appreciates Stack Williams

Among the coaches he spoke with included Stack Williams, the original coach who offered him earlier in the year.

"I’ve been really impressed with coach Stack,” Peters said. "He always makes time to talk, ask for updates, and check in about how my freshman year went, along with what I need to work on. He always offers great advice on how I can continue to improve. He is a great coach.”

Peters is originally from Ontario, Canada. He already knew plenty about Syracuse, with an already established pipeline between the Great White North and Syracuse.

The Syracuse-Canada pipeline

As an offensive lineman, he watched Matthew Bergeron turn into an All-ACC player at Syracuse, and saw as he developed into an NFL player, now currently with the Atlanta Falcons.

"Syracuse is only about a three-hour drive from my home in Ottawa,” Peters said. "I am excited about Syracuse and the relationship we are building.”

Though Syracuse struggled through a 3-9 season after injuries, Peters is confident that this year was an exception as opposed to the rule.

"I’m confident Syracuse can rebound next year,” Peters said. “They have a core of extremely young and talented players.”

Peters discusses his SU offer

Peters first met Williams during a showcase day at Choate. The two spoke about his potential as an offensive lineman and Williams immediately invited Peters to SU’s camp to compete.

"I’m truly blessed to have received an offer from Syracuse and I’m excited to continue learning more about the program,” Peters said. "I learned a ton from the coaching staff while I was there.”

Peters plays both left and right tackle, and is known for being an aggressive offensive lineman with strong technical skills.

"I love getting downfield, making blocks, and delivering big hits,” Peters said. "This offseason, I’m focused on getting stronger and continuing to refine my offensive line technique."

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.