Kadin Bailey Signs With Syracuse, Discusses Decision

Class of 2022 linebacker Kadin Bailey has committed to Syracuse, he announced on Wednesday. Bailey hails from Jefferson High in Georgia and is the son of former Georgia All-American linebacker Boss Bailey. He is also the nephew of NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey.

"One reason (I committed) is because it's in the ACC," Bailey said. "So it's big boy football. I'm from Georgia, most of the schools that play are down south kind of so distance was not really a problem for me. The coaches and players all sold me. The players even told me the coaches are great.

"The defensive energy during practice is great. There's a difference between the defense and offense there, and this is a great opportunity to play because they'll throw freshmen in without hesitation if you prove yourself."

RELATED: KADIN BAILEY SIGNING DAY PROFILE & EVALUATION

Bailey was on the Syracuse campus for an official visit this past weekend. During the trip, he spent a lot of time with the current players. He fit in right from the get go.

"Marlowe Wax was my player host," Bailey said. "The linebacker. He was great. I loved it. He was telling me how they're all a family down there and they all hang out. It just reminded me of how me and my friends are."

His relationship with the Syracuse coaches, including getting to know them a bit better on the visit, proved critical in Bailey's final decision.

"I spent the most time with Gino (Gigliotti), coach Achuff, I spent a lot of time with coach White," Bailey said. "All the coaches, really. They were all showing me around, giving me their time. I loved it.

"They said there's an opportunity for me to come in and play right away. I heard it from them that they play a lot of freshmen. It's a young team. The players even said that too, which was great."

LIVE SYRACUSE NATIONAL SIGNING DAY UPDATES