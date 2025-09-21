2027 ATH Ka’heem Hamilton Jr. talks ‘unbelievable’ Syracuse offer
2027 ATH Ka’heem Hamilton Jr. made the most of his opportunity in Syracuse over the summer.
The Camden (NJ) Eastside EDGE/OLB/wide receiver competed in Franchise Camp in June and came away with an offer from Syracuse along with defensive MVP honors.
Since then, the Orange have been in consistent cough with Hamilton, and he appreciates the attention that he’s gotten from SU.
“It’s just unbelievable they gave me an opportunity,” Hamilton said to The Juice Online. "I will forever be blessed and thankful for coach Fran Brown and coach Elijah Robinson.”
Hamilton talks about his relationship with the SU coaches
At 6’5” and 215 pounds, he brings a natural athleticism to the game, and understands how to use his physical tools. While still raw, he his limitless potential, which the SU coaching staff saw.
“It gave me an opportunity to show my talent and skill and that all payed off at the end of the camp when I received the MVP award,” Hamilton said. “I came on campus, learned new drills, technique, and overall had a great time over the summer bonding with the coaches and staff.”
The coaching staff has continued to be in touch with Hamilton since the camp. He’s consistently heard from Tony Giovagnoli and the two are working on getting him back to campus for a game this fall.
"Me and coach Tony have built a great relationship over the past couple of months,” Hamilton said. “He’s very supportive of my journey and he has been a great motivator. Can’t wait to get out there.”
Syracuse sits atop his recruitment at the moment
Hamilton is also hearing from Northwestern, UConn, Rutgers, Villanova, Delaware and Coastal Carolina, among others.
But there is one school that is standing out in his recruitment at the moment.
"Syracuse is at the top of my list so far on my recruiting process,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton's team is off to a great start
His Eastside team is currently 3-1, a significant improvement over their 2024 campaign.
“My season been going great,” Hamilton said. “It’s all thanks to my teammates and coaches that’s been coming out everyday and putting in 1000 percent everyday in practice. After having a bad year last season we turned things around and (we’re) looking to be the last team standing when it’s all said and done.”
Hamilton is being recruited on the defensive end of the bal, where he prides himself on being able to contain and put pressure on the quarterback.
“I'm very quick, physical, and I know my job is to get the ball back to my QB so he can go make a play with me at the receiver position,” Hamilton said. "I know if I get the ball thrown my way I got to go make a play. I’m very good at breaking the first tackle with me having such a big frame and gaining a big chunk of yards after the catch."
