Keystone State kicker signs NLI with Syracuse

2026 kicker Shay Barker is officially a member of the Syracuse Orange after he inked a national letter of intent on Wednesday, the school announced.

Barker is a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports, and the seventh overall kicker in the 2026 class.

The Kennett (PA) Square athlete committed to Syracuse in June shortly after his official visit.

Barker discusses his commitment

Barker cited his relationship with coaches Fran Brown, Will Coale and Ricky Brumfield (who has since left the SU staff) as the biggest reason for his commitment.

“I just love everything about it,” Barker said to The Juice Online. “Coach Fran really sold me when I met with him, how much he values and cares for special teams. Coach Brumfield and Coach Coale showed amazing hospitality all weekend, and I was able to grow really good relationships with them. I just feel right at home.”

Barker was also drawing interest from Penn State, Lehigh, Villanova, West Virginia and Delaware are among others.

He had the following message for Syracuse fans.

“I’m fired up to be part of the Orange family and represent Syracuse with everything I’ve got,” Barker said. “Can’t wait to get to work.”

Barker earned his offer during Franchise Camp

Barker first earned his SU offer after he attended Franchise Camp, and after working with Brumfield, he earned his first collegiate offer.

"Syracuse is a great school with a top tier football program,” Barker said about the offer. “Coach (Fran) Brown is an amazing coach and has all the tools for success."

He prides himself on being a consistent and reliable kicker with a strong leg.

"I put a lot of focus into the mental side of the game, which helps me stay locked in throughout a game/camp,” Barker said. "As a kicker, my No. 1 priority is making sure I do whatever I can to help the team succeed, and putting the personal stats and achievements to the side.”

Barker is excited to get on campus

Barker followed along with Syracuse during the 2025 season, and although the Orange ended up 3-9 after significant injuries, he made sure to tune in when the Orange upset Clemson on the road for their first win at Death Valley.

Kicker Jadyn Oh set the tone early in the first quarter when he executed a surprise onside kick that the Orange recovered. It was 10-0 before Clemson even possessed the ball.

“(The onside kick was) incredible,” Barker said. "Just makes me want to step on campus and be a part of the team tomorrow. Coach Fran is really bringing the program back to glory and I can’t wait to be a part of it."

