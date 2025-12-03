Keystone State three-star DL signs NLI with Syracuse

Haverford (PA) School defensive lineman Walt Frazier signed his national letter of intent with Syracuse on Wednesday, the school announced.

Frazier committed to Syracuse on June 30, selecting the Orange over an offer sheet that included Kentucky, Cincinnati, Connecticut and Syracuse.

"I mean, there was just no other place that seemed as right,” Frazier said to The Juice Online. "When going down the list of things I found important in a school, Syracuse checked off basically everything.”

Frazier committed to Syracuse after he took several OVs

His commitment following his official visit on June 6 to Central New York. Aside from Syracuse, he also took OVs to Kentucky (June 20) and Connecticut (May 30).

"Had a great time with Syracuse,” Frazier said. “Both players and the staff and it reinforced how much I like the community there.”

He spent most of the weekend with EDGE coach Nick Williams and defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson.

“Most of the talk was friendly and casual,” Frazier said. “This isn't my first nor second time up to Syracuse so most talk about schematics has been done already. But I did have a meeting with Coach E going over where I'd best fit within his coaching, and the areas that I could work on right now."

Frazier had previously visited spring practice in Central New York

Frazier, prior to the OV, had also visited Syracuse in April for spring practice.

"Didn't change my image of Syracuse,” Frazier said. “But it did give me further insight on how the players interact with the staff outside of football.”

Frazier is a three-star prospect from both On3 and 247 Sports. 247 has him rated as the No. 87 overall defensive lineman in 2026, and the No. 716 overall prospect in his class.

Syracuse has added five DLs in its 2026 class

He is one of five defensive linemen in Syracuse’s 2026 class, which is ranked 26th overall in the country.

The other defensive linemen in his class include Alexander Haskell, Jarius Rodgers, Kameron Wilson and Kordae Houston.

Frazier is an interior lineman but has versatility to play all over the line.

"I most commonly line up as a 0-tech, or 4,” Frazier said. “However, I've also consistently played as a 2-tech, 3-tech, 5-tech and 6-tech and its within Syracuse's plan to utilize me at most of those spots."

