Syracuse 1 of 3 standing out for three-star 2027 Florida DL prospect
2027 Jacksonville (FL) Mandarin defensive lineman Kindrid Outland is a rising prospect from the Sunshine State.
He holds offers from Georgia Tech, Liberty and Appalachian State.
The 247 Sports composite three-star athlete then received his fourth offer from Syracuse in October.
"I am very happy and blessed to have this offer,” Outland said to The Juice Online.
Outland discusses his relationship with the Syracuse coaching staff
He has been in consistent touch with EDGE coach Nick Williams and defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson since then.
They’ve talked about a variety of topics, including how they can develop Outland into a prospect for the next level.
He’s also spoken to them about the goals and culture Syracuse has. It starts with the mantra of D.A.R.T, set by head coach Fran Brown, standing for detailed, accountable, relentless and tough.
Brown has made it clear since he arrived at Syracuse two years ago that his goal is to have Syracuse competing for ACC and National Championships in the near future.
That all has left a positive impression on Outland in his conversations.
“They are very cool coaches in my opinion,” Outland said.
Syracuse has recruited Florida hard
The Orange has also spent significant amounts of time recruiting in his home state of Florida. In the 2026 class, they currently have 27 commitments, which is currently ranked 26th in the country.
Of those commitments, seven hail from the Sunshine State, the most of any state in the class, headlined by five-star commit Calvin Russell.
"I love how Syracuse is big in Florida,” Outland said. “It’s nice to see big schools coming down to Florida.”
Currently, three schools are standing out to him.
“Syracuse, GT and App State,” Outland said, despite Syracuse’s recent tough loss to Notre Dame. "Even with (the Notre Dame) game being into account I still think very highly of Syracuse. I will always have Syracuse as one of my top schools moving forward.”
Outland has had a great season
His Mustangs team is currently 11-1 on the season and one of the top teams in Florida. They will face Buchholz on Friday in more playoff action.
"I’m having personally my best season yet and am very proud of my season,” Outland said.
Outland said it's the result of putting in work before and during the season.
Said Outland: "I am a very explosive and powerful D-lineman who comes off the ball quick."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.