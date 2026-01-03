5 names Syracuse will be pursuing in the transfer portal

The transfer portal is officially open and Syracuse has been busy setting up visits as it looks to reload and retool its roster heading into the 2026 season.

Here are five names to watch out for as the transfer period gets into full swing.

QB Marcus Stokes - West Florida

Stokes is one of the top quarterbacks in the portal, having thrown for 3,664 yards and 40 total touchdowns last year. He was a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, which is the Division II equivalent of the Heisman after being named Gulf South Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Stokes has set a visit to Syracuse for Jan. 3 according to On3 and currently has also set a visit to Memphis for Jan. 10. Others schools showing interest include Florida State, Iowa and Northwestern.

QB Taron Dickens, Western Carolina

Syracuse offered Dickens earlier in the week and will likely get Dickens on campus, though no specific date has been reported yet.

Dickens was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award (the Heisman of the FCS) after throwing for 3,508 yards and 38 touchdowns and was named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year. He has also received offers from North Texas, Toledo and JMU. Dickens still has two years of eligibility remaining.

RB Ju’Juan Johnson - LSU

Johnson was a four-star recruit in the 2024 class after breaking Louisiana high school records for all-purpose yards and touchdowns. He has showed plenty of versatility at LSU, appearing as a running back, quarterback and defensive back, but has not been given an opportunity as a featured player.

In the past season, he chipped in 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while adding 72 receiving yards on 17 catches. He will be visiting Central New York this weekend according to KATC’s Jamarcus Fitzpatrick.

DL Tunmise Adeleye - UNLV

Adeleye has been consistently on the move during his college career, having already spent time at Texas A&M, Texas State and Michigan State before playing with the Rebels this season. He finished with 49 tackles and 6.0 sacks for the Rebels, and is looking to make the jump back into Power 4 football.

He is on the Syracuse campus from Jan. 3-4 reports 247 Sports, and will then follow that up with a trip to Mississippi State from Jan. 5-6. Adeleye has one year left of eligibility.

DL Jartavius Flounoy - Georgia State

As a true freshman, Flounoy played in 11 games, recording 22 tackles and 6 TFLs, while leading the team in sacks (3). He will be on the Syracuse campus from Jan. 3-4, and has also set an official visit to Purdue according to On3.

