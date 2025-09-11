2027 DL McCoy Richardson talks 'amazing' Syracuse visit
2027 defensive lineman McCoy Richardson earned a Syracuse offer over the summer after an impressive performance at Franchise Camp.
The Springfield (MA) Central athlete has remained in close contact with the Syracuse staff since then, and made his way back to Central New York over the weekend to take in SU’s 27-20 win over Connecticut.
The game was not an easy one for the Orange. Syracuse fell behind 17-6 late in the fourth quarter, and needed to outscore the Huskies 21-3 the rest of regulation and into overtime to secure the win.
Richardson was impressed with what he saw on his Syracuse trip
It was that poise and moxie that impressed Richardson.
“Had an amazing time watching the game and get the first hand experience college determination and humbleness,” Richardson said to The Juice Online. "This visit showed me the type of dedication players at Syracuse have, and like I said before, their determination.”
Along the way, Richardson got to meet with the coaching staff again. He was offered by Stack Williams during camp, and he got to speak to him again, along with several other coaches including head coach Fran Brown.
"We talked about what requires you to be a winner and the sacrifices you need to make to do so,” Richardson said. "I think the Cuse program shows how you need to put the work in to succeed.”
Richardson discusses his recruitment
Aside from Syracuse, Richardson holds an offer from UMass. He also is drawing interest from schools like Rutgers and Boston College.
Despite the interest, he knows it’s still very early in his recruitment.
"So far I don’t specifically have any top school for my recruitment,” Richardson said. “I’m still open to whatever school fits best for me.”
Springfield Central looks to rebound from a tough loss
The Golden Cardinals started their season with a heartbreaking 36-35 loss to St. John’s prep over the weekend.
But, like his recruitment, Richardson knows it is very early in the process, and the best parts still lay ahead.
“Despite the loss the other night, my team and I are only focused on winning from now on,” Richardson said. "I am hard working and I am willing to put the work in."
