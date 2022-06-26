Muwaffaq Parkman Commits to Syracuse, Breaks Down Decision

Hillside (NJ) High running back Muwaffaq Parkman has committed to Syracuse on an official visit to Syracuse. Parkman is a speedy running back who also has versatility to potentially play in the slot and also impact the return game. Parkman, listed at 6-0, 180 pounds, is one of the fastest players in the 2023 class. He ran in the 4.3s on the 40 at Monmouth camp. Syracuse offered following that performance and set up the visit. The Orange sealed the deal during the trip.

"They've been evaluating me but they didn't know if they wanted to throw the offer yet," Parkman said. "I went to this camp (Monmouth) that I knew they were going to go to. They were talking to me about it. I showed out at the camp, ran a 4.3 40, I was one of the top players at the showcase, and all that.

"The very next day, I went to call coach Monroe. He said he was going to bring me down for an official visit the week after. By then, I was already committed. I knew once they threw the offer I was going to commit. So he said, 'if we offer are you going to commit?' I said, 'yeah no doubt about it.' Right there, I already knew I was locked in. Then we already knew I was going to announce it on my official visit."

Parkman picked Syracuse over offers from Boston College, Kent State, Rutgers and Temple among others. He is the first running back in Syracuse's 2023 class and sixth prospect overall.

"When I first visited (in March), I already knew I wanted to go there," Parkman said. "It was different than every other school. I built a relationship with coach Monroe. He came to my school early in the school year and we just kept that relationship. He always communicated, he always told me it was going to work somehow. Just be patient."

As he stated, Parkman knew Syracuse was the place for him before the official visit. The trip, though, solidified that decision.

"Honestly, a lot of people just say everything that they liked everything," Parkman said. "But I honestly did like everything. I was comfortable around all the players. It's a family. Like I'm part of the family now. It wasn't like they leave anybody out. The head coach, all the coaches, it's real nice. The facilities, the academics, the program, it's going to be a big thing. It's going somewhere. We went to the head coach's house for dinner. They had great hospitality."

Parkman is known for his elite speed as a track star and one of the fastest players in the 2023 class. He says, however, he brings much more to the table than that.

"I can do everything," Parkman said. "Offense, defense, I'm just an athlete. I'm going to work. I'm going to be the next big thing out of Syracuse when I get there. You're going to hear my name. I bring speed, everything in a back you want. I can block, catch, do it all."

Parkman is the third recruit to commit over the last several days, joining linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard and defensive end Jalil Smith. He is the sixth members of Syracuse's 2023 class overall.

