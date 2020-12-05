Nyair Graham Picks Maryland Over Syracuse

The Orange miss out on one of New Jersey's best in the 2022 class

Class of 2022 Camden (N.J.) High linebacker Nyair Graham announced his commitment to Maryland on Saturday. Graham picked the Terrapins over Syracuse and other finalists Miami, Nebraska and Penn State. He also held offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Graham is listed at 6-1, 195 pounds and stars at Camden High in New Jersey. He is the high school teammate of class of 2021 Syracuse cornerback commit Duce Chestnut. Class of 2022 wide receiver Amari Clark is a friend of Graham's and is also committed to Maryland.

The good news for Syracuse is that it is very early in the 2022 cycle, so there is plenty of time to rebound. In the 2021 cycle, Syracuse's first commitment came in March of 2020, approximately nine months before National Signing Day. Graham's commitment is a more than 12 months prior to his National Signing Day.

Especially considering the 2022 class has the potential to be smaller than normal with player's receiving an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. How many players leave during the next two offseasons will play a part in how many scholarships are available. Syracuse has already redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jason Munoz enter the transfer portal.

Syracuse is still working on wrapping up its 2021 class. National Signing Day is about a week and a half away. They are also expected to be active in the transfer portal in order to improve its roster for next season.