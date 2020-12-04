Syracuse Freshman DE Enters Transfer Portal

Jason Munoz, a redshirt freshman defensive end at Syracuse, has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from 247Sports. Munoz is listed at 6-3, 243 pounds, redshirted during the 2019 season and has not accumulated any stats during the 2020 campaign. Munoz will have four years or eligibility remaining if he does not have to sit out.

Munoz picked Syracuse over Boston College, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Missouri and Pittsburgh out of high school. He was originally committed to Miami, but after former head coach Mark Richt left the program, Munoz started looking for other options behind the scenes. After a visit to Syracuse, he flipped his commitment and signed with the Orange.

Munoz starred at St. Thomas Aquinas high school and received recruiting interest from multiple power five conferences. Despite only being on the Syracuse campus for two seasons, he has not been able to crack the rotation along the defensive line. He was originally recruited as someone who could develop into a defensive tackle, but the change in defensive systems may have not been a good fit.

The Orange have five defensive linemen committed in their 2021 class, and may look to the transfer portal to bring in some more experience that fits the 3-3-5. Syracuse is currently 1-9 on the 2020 season, and has their season finale on Saturday at No. 2 Notre Dame.