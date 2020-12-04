FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Syracuse Freshman DE Enters Transfer Portal

Jason Munoz is in the portal according to a report.
Author:
Publish date:

Jason Munoz, a redshirt freshman defensive end at Syracuse, has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from 247Sports. Munoz is listed at 6-3, 243 pounds, redshirted during the 2019 season and has not accumulated any stats during the 2020 campaign. Munoz will have four years or eligibility remaining if he does not have to sit out. 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Munoz picked Syracuse over Boston College, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Missouri and Pittsburgh out of high school. He was originally committed to Miami, but after former head coach Mark Richt left the program, Munoz started looking for other options behind the scenes. After a visit to Syracuse, he flipped his commitment and signed with the Orange. 

RELATED: HOW TO WATCH SYRACUSE AT NOTRE DAME

Munoz starred at St. Thomas Aquinas high school and received recruiting interest from multiple power five conferences. Despite only being on the Syracuse campus for two seasons, he has not been able to crack the rotation along the defensive line. He was originally recruited as someone who could develop into a defensive tackle, but the change in defensive systems may have not been a good fit. 

The Orange have five defensive linemen committed in their 2021 class, and may look to the transfer portal to bring in some more experience that fits the 3-3-5. Syracuse is currently 1-9 on the 2020 season, and has their season finale on Saturday at No. 2 Notre Dame.

Cuse helmet
Football

Syracuse Freshman DE Enters Transfer Portal

Dino Kelly
Football

How to Watch Syracuse at Notre Dame

Screen Shot 2020-12-04 at 12.26.52 AM
Basketball

Coach Boeheim talks about the players missing in action in post game conference

USATSI_15263546_168392177_lowres
Basketball

Syracuse dominates against Niagara

Richmond
Basketball

Richmond Puts Together Stellar Performance in First Start

Guerrier
Basketball

Box Score: Syracuse 75 Niagara 45

Recap
Basketball

Buddy Boeheim Will Miss Multiple Games While Quarantining

Schedule
Basketball

Another Member of Syracuse Basketball Tests Positive for COVID-19

Conway
Football

Pittsburgh Steelers Try Out Former Syracuse Offensive Lineman