2028 EDGE Osiris Niven talks ‘amazing’ Syracuse visit
After earning a Syracuse offer following an outstanding performance at Franchise Camp in June, 2028 EDGE Osiris Niven returned to Central New York over the weekend.
Niven got to take in Syracuse’s game against Duke, and though the Orange ultimately lost, Niven still enjoyed the trip.
"It was amazing,” Niven said to The Juice Online. "The coaches made me feel welcomed and cared for. They faced a tough loss but I know they will bounce back.”
Niven bonds with EDGE coach Nick Williams
Niven said the highlights of his trip included getting to know the coaches better.
"When you can connect with a coach it’s a great feeling,” Niven said.
Specifically, Niven got to spend time with EDGE coach Nick Williams. Afterward, the two discussed some of the struggles over the grind of the football season.
Niven vows to continue to improve
While Syracuse was coming off a tough loss, so too was Niven’s Milton (MA) Academy.
“We both knew we had to comeback stronger the next game,” Niven said. "We talked about achieving goals. We both have personal goals and football goals that we work to reach and it is important to set them high, so you can strive for greatness.”
That is a message that Niven took to heart after a 1-1 start to his season.
"I think as each game of the season goes on, I will continue to grow from game to game,” Niven said. “I (want to) make sure to correct my mistakes and weakness while continuing to play to my strengths."
Niven appreciates the Syracuse crowd
Niven appreciated the energy the crowd brought. The game was a sellout, and it was an atmosphere that Niven could see himself playing in.
"I think the crowd brought an amazing atmosphere and created a fun environment,” Niven said. "I could feel the sound in my chest. Truly an unreal experience. Every player hopes to play in front of a crowd like that one day.”
As of right now, Niven, who also holds an offer from Lehigh, said two schools are recruiting him hardest.
Niven talks recruitment
“As of now, Syracuse and Boston College,” Niven said. "I have built connections with other schools as well such as Duke and UConn, along with some others."
Niven prides himself on his relentless motor.
Said Niven: "I am the kind of EDGE that will be relentless and fight my hardest on every down, whether it be in the run or pass."
