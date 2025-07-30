Podcast: 2028 ATH Dylan Stone reacts to Syracuse offer
A quick rising prospect from the Southern California area is 2028 ATH Dylan Stone.
He received his first offer from Texas State on July 11, and soon after, picked up his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse.
He reacts to his Syracuse offer and recruitment on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by On SI and Bleav.
Stone 'feels great' about his Syracuse offer
Stone said that the offer was exciting for a variety of different reasons, starting with the coaching staff and the history of the SU program.
“It feels great," Stone said. "Just what Coach Fran Brown is building at Syracuse. I'm very excited."
Part of what Brown has been building is a recruiting pipeline that isn't afraid to pursue the country's top players. Earlier in July, Syracuse landed a commitment from 2026 five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell, beating out a large group of high-major suitors, including fellow finalist Michigan.
"Coach Fran got five-star Calvin Russell," Stone said. "I think that they definitely have huge things in the future.”
His conversation with Fran Brown
The two spoke about a variety of different topics that culminated in the offer.
"We just talked about the program and how it would be a fit for me in the future," Stone said. "I think my future is just a big part in what they're doing over there. I'm very excited to get on campus.”
In turn, Stone is looking for a college that believes in his ability and can develop him, and runs an offense that he can thrive in.
But he's also looking for things away from the field.
"I want a college that can really develop me and grow me as a person," Stone said.
Stone roots for Syracuse
Aside from the headlines that SU has made in recruiting, he also likes Syracuse because it's a school he's been following since childhood. He had an uncle that latched on to the Orange despite being from California.
“I've always wanted to go to Syracuse since I was younger," Stone said.
He plays both defensive back and wide receiver, but is leaning more toward the offensive side of the ball.
Where he fits on the field
“As a receiver, I think that I'm a great route runner," Stone said. "I think that I can get open in space and I can break through some traffic."
He has an agenda of what he wants to show on the gridiron this fall.
“I'll definitely show you guys my hands," Stone said. "You know, being able to catch these tough catches. Definitely getting open on these routes and breaking loose with defenders.”
