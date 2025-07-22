Podcast: Jimmy Gregg discusses Syracuse commitment
2026 punter Jimmy Gregg is the top rated specialist in the country. Gregg held more than half a dozen offers, including his hometown West Virginia Mountaineeres, but Gregg announced his commitment to Syracuse in June following his official visit.
The goes in-depth into the commitment on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Bleav and On SI.
There were many factors behind his commitment, but at the top of the list was the relationships he developed with the Syracuse coaching staff, including Rickie Brumfield, Will Coale and Fran Brown.
Gregg goes in-depth into his Syracuse commitment
Syracuse is just the perfect fit for me academically, athletically, and morally," Gregg said. "I'm going to grow as a man at Syracuse, not just as a football player or a student.”
Gregg goes into detail with his first meeting with Brown when he was offered a scholarship.
"I walked in his office and he goes, I'm interviewing you. And it's just off the bat, very, very intense. And he said to me, he goes, do you want to play on Sundays? And I was like, 'Yes sir, of course I want to play on Sundays.' And he goes, 'Okay, cool. I don't want anybody who doesn't want to play in the NFL on my team.'"
Gregg's charity work with Kick Cancer
Gregg is also the founder of Kick Cancer, where he has raised a significant amount of money that goes to research.
The cause started with his relationship with Kohl's Kicking and a goal of $3,500, which he shattered.
"Over the course of the season, I punted for 1,586 yards. And that raised over $7,800."
It's also personal for him.
"This year, my grandfather, passed away from cancer. So it meant a little bit more. After seeing what I'm capable of with the fundraiser and the ability to push it out there and contribute even more, we set our goal at $10,000."
Taking his work with him to Syracuse
With that in mind, Gregg plans on taking it with him to Syracuse.
He knows that Central New York has rallied around its athletes, and now that he's committed, he wants to get his message out to the community.
"I just want to get spread the message out to any alumni, any people who are currently attending Syracuse who are affected by cancer or childhood cancer. I want them to know that this is a cost I'm going to be doing all throughout college. And the goal is just going to keep getting bigger because the more money we raise, the more people we impact.”
