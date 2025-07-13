2029 ATH Preston Brown Jr. reacts to Syracuse offer: 'It's a dream come true'
2029 ATH Preston Brown Jr. is an emerging prospect from Camden (NJ) Eastside High.
He’s drawing interest from schools like Rutgers and North Carolina, and in June, earned his first offer from Syracuse after attending Franchise Camp.
“It feels amazing,” Brown said to The Juice Online. “It’s a dream come true.”
Meeting Syracuse head coach Fran Brown
While on the visit to Syracuse, Brown got to tour the facilities, see campus and meet with the coaching staff. Brown said of all the coaches he met with, he got to interact with head coach Fran Brown the most.
The topics ranged from the culture he’s trying to install at Syracuse, with his philosophy centered around D.A.R.T. (Detailed. Accountable. Relentless. Tough.)
The conversation also, of course, revolved around football both in Brown’s development, as well as how Syracuse can develop him into a star in the future.
“I talked to Coach Fran about just some things that I have to work on and my footwork,” Brown said. “We talked about me just continuing to work hard and grinding over these next four years.”
Brown's experience at Franchise Camp
As for the camp itself, Brown came away impressed with how well it was run and the level of competition.
The 7-on-7 camp brings in schools from around the country, with a focus on the northeast. With several of the coaching being from around the Camden area, Brown felt right at home.
“The camp was very good,” Brown said. “We played five games which let us get into a rhythm and lock in.”
That all left a great impression on the wide receiver/defensive back, who said that he’s looking for a college that focuses on player development and helping players improve each day.
“I think Syracuse is a very great program and have some great history and always send players to the NFL,” Brown said.
Brown's skillset
Brown is certainly a versatile athlete. Aside from being a two-way player, he can play both slot and outside on offense. On defense, he plays free safety.
As of right now, Brown is leaning toward being a wide receiver, but that will likely change and evolve as he moves through high school.
“I’m not the fastest but I am still quick and have great footwork,” Brown said. "My route running is probably the best part of my game. So I would say I am like the route running type.”
