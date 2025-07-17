Punter Mateja Pavlovich talks Syracuse commitment: ‘I believe in the program'
Syracuse received a boost to its special teams room when it received a commitment from walk-on punter Mateja Pavlovich last week.
The Hookstown (PA) South Side High specialist is a versatile athlete at 6’2” and 220 pounds, and played a variety of positions for the Rams, including running back, linebacker and tight end.
He had garnered interest from West Virginia, Kentucky, and Bowling Green, among others, but committed to Syracuse based on a visit he took in June and the relationships he formed with the coaching staff.
“I decided to commit to Syracuse because of the coaches and the direction I believe the program is heading,” Pavlovich said to The Juice Online. “The academic aspect had a lot to do with it as well.”
Pavlovich goes in-depth on his commitment
Two of the coaches that factored into his decision were special teams coaches Ricky Brumfield and William Coale.
“I think that the relationship that coach Brumfield and coach Coale have together is something that not only benefits the team but every individual they come in contact with,” Pavlovich said. “I have visited other schools where that is not the case. It's refreshing to see it first-hand and now get to be a part of that dynamic.”
Pavlovich joins the team as a 2025 commitment at a time when the Orange is also coming off a season in which they went 10-3.
Pavlovich brings a versatile skillset to the table
It’s just the third time since 2000 that the Orange have notched double-digit wins.
“The whole culture is changing, and I think that is a testament to the coaching staff,” Pavlovich said. “I think that Syracuse has always been a good program. I followed them long before my recruiting started. I think that now they are on the cusp of being one of the best out there. Last year was amazing for the program. I think it put a lot of teams on notice.”
Because of his size and strength, Pavlovich is not one to get easily rattled. He brings a unique brand of athleticism to the position along with a powerful leg.
“I started at four positions in high school,” Pavlovich said. “I have had to make game winning field goals, rushing for touchdown, or game savings tackles. I think that has prepared me for the bigger moments. I know that nothing can prepare you fully for a punt in the back of the end zone with 40,000 thousand people in attendance, but it is a start.”
