Quadir Copeland Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse basketball has its point guard. Class of 2022 point guard Quadir Copeland committed to the Orange on Tuesday. Copeland picked Syracuse over finalists Oklahoma State, Oregon, LaSalle, DePaul, Miami, Maryland and Penn State.

Copeland is Syracuse's third commitment in the 2022 class, joining wing Kamari Lands and shooting guard Justin Taylor.

Throughout the recruiting process, Copeland, a long 6-6 point guard who will fit Syracuse perfectly on both ends of the floor, spoke highly of his relationship with the Orange coaching staff.

"G-Mac is definitely a great coach and he always helps me with my game," Copeland said previously. "But there's definitely a bond there. It's not just one of those coaches that's like 'how's your game going? How many points did you have?' He's always checking on me and making sure my family's good. We have regular conversations just like what's your favorite ice cream? Little stuff like that. He's a real genuine person. He's not just trying to recruit me he's also trying to get to know me as a person. He treats me not like a prospect but like I'm a human being.

"Coach Boeheim, he's a great guy. He's older so he definitely has words of wisdom. When he texts me, I don't care if it's long, you got to take the time to read it. He has so many words of wisdom for me. Always keeping me on top of my game, making sure I'm doing good."

Copeland officially visited Syracuse from June 22nd to the 24th. That visit played a big part in his final decision.

"The best part really was, in my eyes, going to coach Boeheim’s house for dinner," Copeland said after the visit. "Just chillin’ with the whole team. That was amazing just being around all of those types of people and it just felt like a family there. No one treated me like I was a high school kid or treated me any differently. They treated me like I was already going to Syracuse. So it was just normal with how we bonded and connected. It was just a regular team.

"Nobody was acting like they were too big. Everybody was treating me like I was one of them. Even coach Boeheim. I got talk to him a lot over this visit. Amazing guy. Wise guy. He had a lot of history to back it up. You would think he’d forget some but he remembers it all from Earl the Pearl Monroe to Dion Waiters to Michael Carter-Williams. He remembered all that. He had so many stories to tell us and we were all eager to listen to him. That was really the best part of the trip."

Copeland said he felt the love on the visit.

"Not even just because it’s my first official, just how everyone treated me. You can see the way someone talks to you or even looks at you, you can see the genuineness. Just the way everyone treats you in general. It was just love since I came Tuesday, all the way through Thursday.”

