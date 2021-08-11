Quadir Copeland Discusses Syracuse Commitment

Syracuse picked up a big commitment on Tuesday when class of 2022 point guard Quadir Copeland pledged Orange. AllSyracuse.com caught up with him to find out why he viewed Syracuse as the right choice.

"Just the best fit in my eyes," Copeland said. "To take my game and just really be myself. Coach Boeheim, Hall of Fame coach. Coach G-Mac, that's my guy. He's really going to be able to help me with my weaknesses. To play with a shooting guard like Justin Taylor and a guy like Kamari (Lands), that's a really nice team coming in, in 22."

When Copeland told the Syracuse coaches he was joining the program, he says he got quite the reaction.

"They were all excited," Copeland said. "If you watch the video, you can tell in the end, they were all really excited."

In the video below, you can see Copeland telling both Jim Boeheim and Gerry McNamara about his decision. Speaking with Boeheim is at the 2:18 mark while McNamara is at 2:44.

Copeland's relationship with coach McNamara proved to be a critical aspect of his decision.

"It was really big," Copeland said. "That's what I was going on. Relationships and loyalty. G-Mac, he stayed loyal and we stayed connected from the start of my recruitment. No matter the weekends, no matter nothing, it was always about knowing I could play and putting his faith in me."

Rumors about Syracuse leading for Copeland have swirled for some time. So when exactly did he know that he was going to commit to the Orange?

"Probably after Peach Jam when I got to really sit back," Copeland said. "My family already knew that that's where they wanted me to go, but I had to sit back and really just evaluate the schools that offered me. Syracuse was just the right place."

His goals for his career at Syracuse are quite high.

"A bunch of wins," Copeland said. "Hopefully, God willing, a National Championship."

